Police looking for missing Wyoming woman

WYOMING, Mich. — An endangered missing advisory has been issued for a woman from Wyoming.

Melissa Pulliam, 44, was last seen at a bus stop in the area of 36th Street SW and Clyde Park Avenue SW, according to police.

Pulliam is described as an African American female who is 5 feet and 2 inches tall and 185 pounds. She has short, black hair that police say is possible in a ponytail.

Pulliam was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jean shorts, black Nike sandals with a pink logo and a black purse.

Police say that Pulliam has a medical condition that requires her to take medication, which she does not have with her.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is asking for assistance from the public in locating Pulliam. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

