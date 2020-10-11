x
Police looking for 36-year-old 'vulnerable' man last seen Nov. 2

PLAINWELL, Mich. — The Plainwell Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in finding a 36-year-old man who is considered vulnerable.

Family members of Peter Snow said they have not had contact with him since Nov. 2. Police said Snow has a form of autism and processing issues. 

Snow lives on Benhoy Street in Plainwell. Police described Snow as having black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-8 and 130 pounds. 

Anyone who knows about Snow's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Plainwell Department of Public Safety at 269-685-9858.

