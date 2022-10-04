Police looking for suspect after 11-year-old boy touched inappropriately at Walker park

The situation happened back in June and investigators are asking for help identifying a man who may have been involved.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police are investigating after a boy was 'touched inappropriately' at a Kent County park, the Sheriff's Office says.

The incident happened in the afternoon hours of June 28 in a restroom at Millennium Park in Walker.

Investigators began searching the park and screening visitors that day but couldn't find the suspect.

The man is described as a white male in his 20s to 30s with a medium build and short dark hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts and black sneakers on the day of the incident.

A photo taken from surveillance video shows a man similar to the suspect's description, but police are not claiming he is the suspect. Police say there was a woman in the park with the man, and investigators are looking to identify them both. Investigators do not believe she is connected to the crime, but she may be able to help identify the man.

Since the investigation began, police have interviewed people and reviewed surveillance videos of the incident. There have been no similar incidents reported at Millennium Park since June 28.

If you have information that could help the investigation, you're asked to call the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

