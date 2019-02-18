COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on the death of a man who was found frozen in friend’s driveway.

Police said they were called to a home in Alpine Township on Jan. 20 after 57-year-old Gregory Gietzen of Grand Rapids was found dead on a driveway.

Investigators said Gietzen had plans the evening before to go to a friend's house in Comstock Park, but never arrived inside the home. He was found dead in the morning on the driveway.

The medical examiner reported that Gietzen’s head injury looks to be the result of a slip and fall, but the official cause of death is listed as hypothermia.

Police said they were able to locate surveillance footage from a neighbor’s cameras. The video indicates Gietzen had walked home from a restaurant to the friend’s home.

Alcohol and injury to his head are contributing factors in the incident.

