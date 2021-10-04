Police: Man who allegedly shot 4 men in April near GVSU is taken into custody

Secundino fled to Mexico shortly after the crime.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A man who is accused of shooting four people near the Grand Valley State University Allendale campus in April has been taken into custody, police say.

21-year-old Jaime Secundino faces multiple charges, including three counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of felony firearms and one count of discharging a weapon at an occupied dwelling.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on April 10, 2021 at the Enclave Apartments in Allendale Township. Police believe Secundino was at a party when he shot four different men between the ages of 18 and 22.

None of the victims were GVSU students. At the time of the crime, police said there was no indication that the suspect was a GVSU student, either.

On April 20, Eastern Ottawa County Silent Observer announced it was offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Secundino.

According to police, Secundino fled to Mexico shortly after the crime. On Monday, June 28, authorities were informed that he had boarded a flight in Mexico City to Detroit. Upon his arrival in Detroit, U.S. Customs and Border Protection took him into custody without incident.

Police believe he returned to the states to turn himself in.

Detectives from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office traveled to Detroit and transferred him back to the Ottawa County Jail where he is currently awaiting arraignment.

