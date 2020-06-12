Police: Man whose body was found outside GR church died from natural causes

Police say the death appears to be due to natural causes and that cold weather may have been a contributing factor.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A body was found Sunday morning near a church in Grand Rapids.

Officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a call reporting an unresponsive man near Leonard Street NW and Widdicomb Avenue NW at around 8:40 a.m. The victim, a 51-year-old male, was located in a parking lot and discovered by an individual walking into morning church service.

Police say the death appears to be due to natural causes and that cold weather may have been a contributing factor. An autopsy will be performed in attempt to determine cause of death.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.