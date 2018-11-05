A memorial service honoring fallen members of law enforcement was held Thursday at Gerald R. Ford Museum in Grand Rapids.

The service pays tribute to officers who have given their lives while protecting and serving the community. In West Michigan, 32 officers have died in the line of duty.

Today we honored the 32 West Michigan Law Enforcement heroes that have given the ultimate sacrifice. #GRPDpride #FallenButNeverForgotten #2018PMDS pic.twitter.com/KwDQpdei9b — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) May 10, 2018

Families of some of the fallen officers attended.

