Police: Men break into Holland business, leave in stolen car

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an overnight break-in at a Holland business.

Police say the incident happened at around 11:50 p.m. at the Tele-rad on East 8th Avenue. Deputies responded to an alarm at the business and discovered it had been broken in to.

Police day three men entered the building through a door and exited through the same door. They then left in a vehicle that was reported stolen earlier in the night.

It is unclear at this time if anything was stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.

