Police looking for missing Dorr Township man

Russell Thomas Bockheim, 48, was last seen on Oct. 16.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Dorr Township man.

Family told police that Bockheim always carries a black briefcase. He was described as being 5-foot-9, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he drives a 2007 Chevy Silverado 2500 that is missing a tailgate. The license plate is DYD8702.

Family also told police that Bockheim could be a danger to himself and suffers from mental illness.

Police said Bockheim's family has a cottage in Indian River, Mich. Family said they believe he may have been there between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have seen Bockheim to call Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269-673-3899 with information.

