Police: Missing woman from Van Buren County found dead

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A woman who was reported missing Monday in Van Buren County has been found deceased, police announced Wednesday.

Melody Rohrer, 64, was last seen alive walking in the 84000 block of County Road 215 in Hamilton Township. Police said she didn't return home.

Her body was located Tuesday afternoon. Police said Rohrer “had been removed from the scene by the suspect driver and taken to another location in another county.” Police did not reveal which county she was found in.

Police have taken a suspect into custody. The suspect is described as a 29-year-old man from White Pigeon. He is being arraigned on vehicular manslaughter, failure to stop at a scene of a serious personal injury accident and concealing the death of an individual.

Information is currently limited and this story will be updated as more details are released. The investigation is ongoing.

