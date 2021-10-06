Police offering $1,000 reward for information on Grose Park arson

The incident happened on Sept. 14, 2021, when deputies responded to a structure fire at Grose Park in Chester Township.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A reward is being offered for information on a suspicious fire at a park in Ottawa County.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police are offering $1,000 information leading to the successful prosecution of the suspect or suspects involved in this incident.

The incident happened on Sept. 14 when deputies responded to a structure fire at Grose Park in Chester Township.

The fire engulfed the maintenance building, destroying everything inside. Damages to the restroom, storage building, furnishings, tools, equipment and vehicles inside the building are estimated to be at least $300,000.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368).

