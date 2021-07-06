Police offering $5,000 reward for information on gun theft

A hefty reward is offered for information regarding a gun theft on Memorial Day in Lansing.

LANSING, Mich. — A suspect broke into Dunham’s Sports on E. Michigan Avenue in Lansing shortly after daybreak on May 31, Memorial Day. The man stole multiple long guns, police say.

Lansing Police, the National Shooting Sports Foundation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of anyone involved in the theft.

ATF and Lansing Police have turned to the public for help identifying the suspect, in hopes of keeping the firearms off the streets.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283- 8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or visit their website here.

