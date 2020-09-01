GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If the police officer in your life needs a cup of coffee this morning, send them to Biggby.

Biggby Coffee is honoring National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Jan. 9 by giving all active and retired law enforcement officers free coffee.

Law enforcement officers with valid ID can get a free 16 oz. beverage of their choice at any Biggby locations.

In a post on Facebook, the company says free coffee is the least it can do to show its appreciation to all the men and women who protect our community.

