Police release names of 3 family members killed in Benton Harbor fire

BENTON HARBOR, Mich — The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety has released the names of a mother and her two children who died in a fire Sunday morning.

The victims have been identified as 30-year-old Amanda (Dortch) Hackney, 15-year-old Markese Dortch and 12-year-old Sha’tari Razor. Husband and stepfather Mark Hackney, 38, was the only survivor of the fire. He was treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation and minor injury.

The fire took place at around 4:53 a.m. Sunday at a duplex on Bellview Street. Police say Amanda Hackney, Mark Hackeny, and their two children lived in the upstairs apartment.

Upon arrival, firefighters attempted to enter the upstairs and search for occupants but were unable to do so because of the heat and flames. Moments later, the second floor collapsed down to the first floor, police say.

Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown; it is being investigated by the Michigan State Police Fire Marshal.

