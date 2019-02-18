COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on the death of a man who was found frozen in friend’s driveway.

Police say they were called to a home in Alpine Township on January 20th after 57-year-old Gregory Gietzen of Grand Rapids was found dead in a driveway.

Investigators say Gietzen had plans the evening before to go to a friend's in Comstock Park, but never arrived inside the home. He was found dead in the morning in the home’s driveway.

Police say they were able to locate surveillance footage from a neighbor’s cameras. The video indicates Gietzen had walked home from a restaurant to the friend’s home. They say evidence on the scene suggests he hit his head in a slip and fall.

The medical examiner reports that Gietzen’s head injury looks to be the result of a slip and fall. The cause of death is listed as hypothermia.

Alcohol and injury to his head are contributing factors in Gietzen’s death.

