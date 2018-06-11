ALLENDALE, Mich. - A sexual assault that reportedly occurred on Friday night, Nov. 2, didn't happen, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The incident was reported at the Alpine Student Living Center.

Police said that detectives investigated and interviewed several possible witnesses. They said it does not appear that an assault occurred nor does it appear that anyone was drugged.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM