Police respond to ‘minor’ hazmat situation at Walker business

Police described it as a “minor incident” and said an employee was exposed to gas when two chemicals got mixed together.
Credit: 13OYS

WALKER, Michigan — A minor hazmat situation at a Walker business Tuesday has been contained, police say.

The incident happened at Dennen Steel Corporation, located at 3033 Fruit Ridge Avenue NW. Police described it as a “minor incident” and said an employee was exposed to gas when two chemicals got mixed together.

It happened just before 8 a.m. By 8:45 a.m., police said the situation was contained and that there was no threat to the public.

