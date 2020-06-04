ROCKFORD, Mich. — A 14-year-old girl is missing from the Rockford area, according to Michigan State Police.

Maya Sippel was last seen on South Main Street/Division Street in Rockford. She was last wearing a gray t-shirt, a Calvin College Volleyball black nylon zip jacket and black and white checkerboard Vans. She also has braces, a scar on her left leg, brown hair and brown eyes.

Sippel left her home at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. She last made contact with her mother using a restricted number saying that she was with a 50-year-old male she met online.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911.

