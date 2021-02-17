Police: Scammers are posing as the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office

"The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office will not call unannounced to advice you of an arrest warrant or demand payment for fingerprints,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scammers who are posing as the sheriff’s office.

According to the office, scammers are contacting residents and asking them to call 269-459-3189 for fingerprinting scheduling. The calls are being made to people whose fingerprints are needed or required for various reasons.

Police say the answering options pose as a line for the sheriff’s office. However, the number has been confirmed as one used by scammers in the past and is not a valid number for any part of the Kalamazoo County Government.

“As a reminder, residents should be aware that unsolicited calls may be a scam. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office will not call unannounced to advice you of an arrest warrant or demand payment for fingerprints,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Any Kalamazoo County residents who receive a suspicious call are asked to contact the sheriff’s office main line at 269-383-8745.

