Police search for missing Allegan County man

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man from Allegan County.

On Monday, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a missing person from a neighborhood in Dorr. Deputies say 46-year-old John Ashley Adkins was last seen Sunday, Oct. 25 at around 9:30 a.m. at his home in Dorr.

Adkins was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, a denim jacket and a black hat with lime green lettering. He is believed to have left his house on foot. Police say Adkins has several identifiable tattoos, including one on the right side of his neck, one on his right forearm and the names of his two children on each wrist.

Anyone with information on Adkins’ whereabouts is asked to call Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269-673-3899.

