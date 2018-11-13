HART, Mich. - The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a missing/endangered 79-year-old Hart man who is dealing with depression, said Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast.

“Mr. Darrold R. Morris was last seen walking away from his Elbridge Township home on East Tyler Road walking towards Hart,” Mast said. “It is believed he may have been picked up by a passing motorist who was traveling westbound.”

Morris was last seen wearing blue jeans, a tan Carhartt jacket and a tan Timberlake Resort baseball cap. He is 5’10” and approximately 200 pounds and has blue eyes.

If anyone has any information on Morris’ location, they should call Oceana Central Dispatch at 231-869-5858 or the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office at 231-873-2121.

