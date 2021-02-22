Police search for missing Grand Rapids man

Police say that a vehicle registered to Crittenden was involved in a car crash on US-131 and Burton Street at around 7:20 p.m. the day he went missing.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a miss man.

43-year-old Paolo Charles Crittenden was last seen on Jan. 27, 2021, at around 6 p.m. at his home. At the time, police say he was wearing a white/gray thermal top, a grey zip-up hoodie, blue jeans, a grey belt and a grey hat. Crittenden is about 6’2” tall and weights around 205 pounds.

Police also say Crittenden has a number of identifiable tattoos:

“Vito” on his neck

“NJC” on one arm

“Briasia, Paolo, Mateo and Giovanni” on the other arm

Police say that a vehicle registered to Crittenden was involved in a car crash on US-131 and Burton Street at around 7:20 p.m. the day he went missing. When police arrived on scene, a subject ran from the crash, leaving the vehicle behind. The crash investigators concluded that he was the person leaving the scene of the accident.

“There is no reason to suspect foul play at this time,” stated GRPD Public Information Officer Sergeant Dan Adams. “However, Paolo’s family and the police department are very concerned that he has not been heard from in so long.”

Anyone with information about Crittenden or his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Gregg Arsenault at 616-456-3324.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.