Police search for missing man from Niles

NILES, Mich. — The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 56-year-old man from Niles.

Police say Alfred Hacker, who goes by Al or Fred, was last seen Monday at 1 p.m. walking east on Oak Street. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved flannel shirt with a red shirt underneath, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Hacker reportedly went on a walk and did not return home. Police say he may not have the mental capacity to inform others of his information or to get home.

Hacker currently lives off Woods Edge Drive in Niles but had a previous address in Three Rivers. Police say he has walked to Three Rivers in the past.

Anyone with information on Hacker’s whereabouts is asked to contact Berrien County Central Dispatch at 269-983-7141.

