Police search for missing man last seen Wednesday in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, Mich. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Police say 56-year-old James Peter Gowan was last seen in the afternoon hours of Wednesday, July 14, in the area of Meisenheimer and Stiles road in Riverton Township. He was last seen on foot.

Searches were conducted in the area but have not resulted in any leads, police say. Searches will continue throughout the week.

Anyone with information on Gowan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Mason County Sheriff’s Office or Central Dispatch at 231-869-5858.

Mason County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for a missing person last seen on 7/14/2021 in the afternoon hours.... Posted by Mason County MI Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 19, 2021

