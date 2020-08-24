Police search for missing woman, possibly at risk

Patricia Kain was last seen leaving her relatives home in Chesaning, MI Sunday around 5:30 p.m.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police are searching for a woman who has not been seen since Sunday.

Patricia Kain was last seen leaving her relatives home in Chesaning, MI Sunday around 5:30 p.m. to return to her home in Ada.

According to Kain's family, she has exhibited early symptoms of dementia and is considered at possible risk. She does not have a phone with her.

Investigators determined that she attempted to use her credit card in Howell last night at about 11:00 p.m. She most recently tried to use a card at a Lansing area Sunoco gas station off I-69.

Kain is driving a silver 2009 Ford Escape with a Michigan plate of DGD2607.

Anyone with information on Kain's whereabouts should contact local police.

