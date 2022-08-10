Police searching for suspect after man shot in chest in Muskegon

The suspect was last seen running westbound toward Marquette Avenue. Officers are still at the scene searching for him.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man was shot in the chest during a shooting in Muskegon, dispatch confirms.

The shooting happened on the 300 block of Oakhill Drive Wednesday night.

An officer drove the victim to Trinity Health in the back of his cruiser. His condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect was last seen running west on Marquette Avenue. Officers are still at the scene searching for him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.