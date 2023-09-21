Police searching for 12-year-old runaway likely in Newaygo Co.

Jaystin Amelia, 12, is believed to be safe. Police say he is likely in the Hardy Dam or Morley Stanwood area.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing boy.

If you have seen Jaystin or know anything about his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Sgt. Wimmer at 231-689-7335.

