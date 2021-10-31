Police searching for 18-year-old who went missing while visiting MSU Friday

Santo was last seen walking on campus and police say there is no indication he left the East Lansing area.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University Police are searching for an 18-year-old man they say has been missing since Friday.

Brendan Santo is from the Detroit area. He was visiting friends at Michigan State University Friday and was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall shortly before midnight. According to a release from police, it is possible Santo intended to walk about half a mile to the Brody Neighborhood.

Santo was last seen walking on campus and police say there is no indication he left the East Lansing area. His vehicle remains in the last location it was parked.

Michigan State University Police are currently working with Michigan State Police and the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office to enhance their search efforts. Searches have been conducted on foot, by helicopter, by drone and by boat.

Santo is described as being around 5’10” and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black t-shirt, a black baseball hat and white Converse high-tops.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to connect Detective Sergeant James Terrill at 517-388-6291 or TerrillJ@police.msu.edu.

