FOUND: Police find man who wandered away from caretakers at Meijer

WYOMING, Mich. — UPDATE (11/22/2022 @ 9:15 p.m.): Ben was found on foot in the City of Rockford. The Kent County Sheriff's Office thanked a motorist who saw him and notified the police.

Original Story (11/22/2022 @ 8:53 p.m.): Deputies are searching for a 21-year-old man who wandered away from his caretakers at the grocery store Tuesday night, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says.

Ben Hribeck is 21 years old and police say he has the mentality of a child. He left his attendants around 6:30 p.m. at the Meijer on 10 Mile Road NE in Rockford.

Deputies are currently in the area searching for him.

If you spot Ben, the Sheriff's Office says to call 911.

