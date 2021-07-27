Police searching for Barry County woman missing since July 21

She left her son’s home around 2 p.m. and then was later seen at her home by a neighbor.

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a missing woman.

Police say 41-year-old Rachel Lynn Hazen was last seen Wednesday, July 21. She left her son’s home around 2 p.m. and was later seen at her house by a neighbor.

On July 26, at 11:05 a.m., a friend of Hazen reported her missing. Police say she drives a silver, 2005 Ford Escape with no plate.

Anyone with information on Hazen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 269-948-4901 or Barry County Central Dispatch at 269-948-4800.

