Police searching for Benton Harbor homicide suspect

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Benton Harbor Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a homicide suspect.

Police say 24-year-old Daniel K. Autrey is a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man that took place Aug. 8. The incident happened at the Sunny Spot located at 895 Pipestone.

Upon arrival, police found the victim laying on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the case or the whereabouts of Autrey is asked to contact Benton Harbor Police.

