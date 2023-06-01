BE ON THE LOOKOUT | Man wanted in connection to Wednesday homicide

A warrant is out for Bernal-Sosa's arrest. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are searching for a man in connection to the Wednesday shooting death of a Grand Rapids mother.

Luis "Fabian" Bernal-Sosa, 27, is a person of interest in the death of 22-year-old Leah Marie Gomez.

Gomez was shot and killed in her car Wednesday afternoon in downtown Grand Rapids. Her baby was in the car at the time of the killing in the 300 block of Commerce Avenue SW, but wasn't hurt.

Her death was ruled a homicide on Thursday.

Police say Bernal-Sosa drives an early 2000s black Ford Ranger with and extended cab, aftermarket rims and tires. The vehicle may have a “Bernal Landscape Management” sticker on the back.

Bernal Landscape Management said the company's management, partners, and current employees have "NO association to this tragic incident."

"Our prayers and deep condolences go out to the Gomez family and friends of the victim. We trust in our law enforcement to serve justice for Leah Marie Gomez and her loved ones," the company said on its Facebook page.

"Although Luis Fabián has a bumper sticker of our company logo on his personal vehicle, being a former employee, his horrific actions described in the article reflect his person and his person alone."

A warrant is out for Bernal-Sosa's arrest. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact GRPD detectives at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345/ www.silentobserver.org.

Gomez leaves behind her soon-to-be 2-year-old daughter Rosabell, who has special needs, the family said.

"I will tell you this, she was an amazing person with a huge heart. She loved so hard and was an amazing mom to her baby girl," Gomez's aunt Ashley Reil said.

The family calls the child Rosie. She will be 2 years old in August.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said the shooting was an "absolute tragedy."

