Police searching for Lowell teen missing since June 1

LOWELL, Mich. — Police searching for a Lowell teen that has not been seen since June 1.

Grayden Rooker, 16, was last seen at Pebble Beach in Lowell on Tuesday, June 1, around 4:30 p.m., and later that evening near Key Vista.

Rooker is 5'7", with brown hair and 170 pounds. Lowell police say he is not believed to be in danger and may still be in the Lowell area.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Lowell Police Department at 616-897-7123.

