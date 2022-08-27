Police searching for man accused of robbing Kent Co. bank

The suspect is described as a middle-aged white male wearing a University of Michigan hat, a long sleeve shirt, dark pants and a surgical mask.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man accused of robbing a bank in Algoma Township Saturday morning is still at large, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says.

Police learned of the robbery just after 11 a.m. at the Fifth Third on 10 Mile Road near Belmont Avenue.

Police say no one was injured, and the suspect did show or imply having any weapons.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged white male wearing a University of Michigan hat, a long sleeve shirt, dark pants and a surgical mask.

The Sheriff's Office and the FBI are currently investigating the case.

If you have information that could help to move the investigation forward, you're asked to call the KCSO at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

