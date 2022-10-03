Police search for Plainfield Twp. 13-year-old last seen buying bus tickets with 19-year-old man

Police believe Ja'Da' may have left voluntarily. She was last seen at a Grand Rapids bus station buying tickets with a 19-year-old man from New York.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 13-year-old who they believe left the state with a 19-year-old man.

Family reported Ja'Da' Whitehead, of Plainfield Township, missing on Monday. She was last seen on Sunday.

Police believe she's with Marquaress Josephs from New York. Officers say Josephs traveled to Grand Rapids to meet Ja'Da' days ago and the pair purchased bus tickets to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Sunday.

It's likely that Ja'Da' left voluntarily, but police are asking for tips on her whereabouts due to her age and the circumstances of her departure.

The Sheriff's Office is working with the Winston-Salem Police Department, as well.

If you have information on this case, you're asked to call the KCSO at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information anonymously.

