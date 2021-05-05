Police searching for missing, endangered Algoma Twp. man

Joffre suffers from schizophrenia and depression, and his family says he left without socks, shoes, his glasses or a phone.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man who is believed to be endangered.

Police say Joffre Butler, 37, walked away from his house Saturday night and disappeared into the woods. Joffre suffers from schizophrenia and depression, and his family says he left without socks, shoes, his glasses or a phone.

He is described as a 5'11" white male with a thin build, brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and green shorts.

Police say he went missing from the area of Summit Avenue NE near 14 Mile Road NE.

Anyone with information on Joffre's whereabouts is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Department.

