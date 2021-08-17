Police searching for missing endangered Kent County woman

Police say Heather has mental health conditions and is believed to be a possible danger to herself.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing endangered woman from Plainfield Township.

Police say 39-year-old Heather Christine Dulaney was last seen Aug. 15 near her home on 10 Mile Road NE. She is described as being around 5’07” tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Heather is driving a white, 2018 Toyota Camry with the license plate DTY0610.

Police say Heather has mental health conditions and is believed to be a possible danger to herself. She is not believed to be a threat to others.

Anyone with information on Heather’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

