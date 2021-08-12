Police searching for missing man in Alpine Township

Collin Joel Paul, 31, was last seen at his home on Alpenhorn Drive NW on Aug. 4.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing man in Alpine Township.

Collin Joel Paul, 31, was last seen at his home on Alpenhorn Drive NW on Aug. 4.

Collin is described by deputies as a white man, 6'0", 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He drives a 1999 Dodge Dakota with a Michigan license plate 4MW794. The truck is a single cab, flat black in color, and has a silver toolbox in the bed.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.