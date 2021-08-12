x
Police searching for missing man in Alpine Township

Collin Joel Paul, 31, was last seen at his home on Alpenhorn Drive NW on Aug. 4.
Credit: Kent County Sheriff's Office

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing man in Alpine Township.

Collin Joel Paul, 31, was last seen at his home on Alpenhorn Drive NW on Aug. 4.

Collin is described  by deputies as a white man, 6'0", 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He drives a 1999 Dodge Dakota with a Michigan license plate 4MW794. The truck is a single cab, flat black in color, and has a silver toolbox in the bed. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.  

