GRPD searching for man last seen Sept. 3

Investigators say they have no reason to believe this incident is suspicious at this time.
Credit: Hunnicutt Family

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is on the lookout for a man who was last seen on Sept. 3.

Police say Donald Hunnicutt was last seen in the Kentwood area at 1 p.m., however, his exact location at the time of his disappearance was not disclosed.

Investigators say they have no reason to believe this incident is suspicious at this time.

 Anyone who has seen him or can verify his wellbeing is asked to call GRPD at (616) 456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer. 

