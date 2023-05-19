Greenville police searching for missing man with dementia

Police are considering him a missing endangered person.

GREENVILLE, Mich. — The Greenville Department of Public Safety is currently searching for a man who walked away from a local hospital while receiving treatment.

68-year-old Orville Powell is believed to have dementia, and was last seen wearing black pants, black boots, a jean jacket and a long sleeve grey t-shirt.

Powell is about 5'8" and weights 225 pounds. He also walks with a noticeable limp.

Police say due to his dementia, he believes he goes hang gliding every day. He also thinks it is currently 1974, although that year does change.

While Powell is described as being nice, police say he will likely become agitated if he knows someone is taking him back to the hospital.

Police are considering him a missing endangered person. If you see him you are asked to call Greenville Department of Public Safety, or call the Montcalm County Dispatch directly at 989-831-5253.

