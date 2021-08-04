Police searching for missing woman who walked away from assisted living facility

Ausema left without her medication and struggles with mental health issues.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing/endangered woman who walked away from an assisted living facility in Marne.

Police say 60-year-old Dixie Ausema left Serenity Homes, located at 830 Hayes Street, on foot Tuesday and has not returned since. Ausema left without her medication and struggles with mental health issues.

Police say Ausema was last seen in the area of Ironwood and 8th Avenue in Marne. She is described as a white female with short, black hair. She is around 5’10”, 250 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.

Police say Ausema may be headed to the Grand Rapids area. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.