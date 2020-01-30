GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman.

43-year-old Tekeyta Teasley has not been seen since 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Police said she may be endangered and "recently expressed unhappiness and stress in her life." According to police, she also recently deleted her social media profile.

Her cell phone and vehicle were recovered by the police department. Police said her latest phone activity was text messages sent shortly before 7 a.m. on the day she went missing.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 105 lbs. Police have no information on the clothing she was last wearing. Teasley does have a tattoo on one of her forearms and a tattoo on one of her shoulders.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Grand Rapids Police

