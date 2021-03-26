Police searching for Newaygo teen missing since February

16-year-old Paige Hall was last seen Feb. 18, 2021.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a Newaygo County teen who has been missing since February.

Hall is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She’s about 180 pounds and is 5’5”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office at 231-689-7303.

