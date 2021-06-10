Police searching for stolen medical stroller in Ottawa County

The stroller is described as a Covaid Cruiser and was used for their special needs child.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a larceny of a medical stroller.

The stroller is described as a Covaid Cruiser and was used for their special needs child. Police say it was last seen on June 5 in the victim’s vehicle in Holland Township.

The office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the stroller and returning it to the victim. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-Silent.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.