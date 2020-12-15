Police searching for suspect following robbery at Fifth Third Bank

He left in a dark dark blue Chevrolet Traverse, with improper Michigan plates and the number EFW6832.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are looking for a suspect after the Fifth Third Bank on 28th Street SE was robbed Monday, Dec. 14.

Police were called to the bank around noon. The suspect was last seen wearing a light yellow knit hat, yellow/blue U of M jacket with yellow sleeves, blue jeans and tan shoes.

He left in a dark dark blue Chevrolet Traverse, with improper Michigan plates and the number EFW6832. The Major Case Team MCT and the FBI are investigating this incident.

Police did not say if or how much money was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3380 or through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

