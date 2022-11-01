Police searching for suspect after teen shot, killed in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in Wyoming Tuesday afternoon, Police Captain Timothy Pols confirmed.
Police were called to the 2200 block of Indian Mound Drive shortly before 3 p.m. on the report of a shooting.
First responders attempted life-saving efforts on the teenager, but they were ultimately unsuccessful.
Police are still speaking with witnesses about the suspect, but they say a light-colored sedan was driving eastbound on Indian Mounds following the shooting.
No weapons have been recovered and a suspect description is not available at this time.
Indian Mounds Drive is closed while police investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.