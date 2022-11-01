Police searching for suspect after teen shot, killed in Wyoming

Police are looking for a light-colored sedan that was driving eastbound on Indian Mounds following the shooting.

WYOMING, Mich. — A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in Wyoming Tuesday afternoon, Police Captain Timothy Pols confirmed.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Indian Mound Drive shortly before 3 p.m. on the report of a shooting.

First responders attempted life-saving efforts on the teenager, but they were ultimately unsuccessful.

Police are still speaking with witnesses about the suspect, but they say a light-colored sedan was driving eastbound on Indian Mounds following the shooting.

No weapons have been recovered and a suspect description is not available at this time.

Indian Mounds Drive is closed while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

