Police searching for suspect who touched multiple women inappropriately in public in Ottawa Co.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect accused of publicly groping women on two separate occasions in late October.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they received complaints of a man approaching women in shopping centers and touching them inappropriately.

Deputies believe the same man was involved in both instances: 38-year-old Nicholas Linderman.

The first incident happened on Oct. 26 at a store on the 1140 block of West Randall Street in Coopersville. Around 6:30 p.m., Linderman walked up to a 41-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter and made contact with both of them.

Linderman left the area and the incident was not reported until Oct. 31, police say.

Five days after the first incident, Linderman approached a 19-year-old at a store in the 14700 block of US-31 in Grand Haven Township around 4 p.m. He touched the woman and left the scene before police could arrive.

None of the women knew Linderman, police say.

The Sheriff's Office says Linderman is known to frequent area hotels and drive a red GMC pick-up truck.

Anyone with information about Linderman or his location is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

