ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies in Allegan County were seen digging in a backyard Wednesday.

Officers were at the home of Dennis Bowman on the 3000 block of 136th Avenue in Hopkins, Mich. Bowman was recently arrested for the 1980 murder of a Norfolk, Virgina woman and his adopted daughter, Aundria Bowman, has been missing since 1989.

Aundria's biological mother, Cathy Terkanian, largely suspects Dennis to be the suspect. Terkanian hired a private investigator and started the Facebook page, Find Aundria M Bowman.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a press conference 5:30 pm, in reference to a missing person cold case.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

