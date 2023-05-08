Police searching for missing 8-year-old boy in Porcupine Mountains

The Michigan State Police are coordinating a search for an 8-year-old from Wisconsin who went missing in the Porcupine Mountains.

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police (MSP) Wakefield Post is coordinating a search for a missing 8-year-old boy from Wisconsin in the Porcupine Mountains.

Nante Niemi went missing on Saturday around 1 p.m. while camping with his family in the area of Pinkerton trail, WDIO in Minnesota reports.

The search organized by MSP includes K9 officers, aviation support as well as standard search and rescue teams.

MSP is asking people to stay away from the area while the search is in progress.

Niemi is a student at the Hurley School District in Wisconsin, which showed support for the boy and the search efforts in a Facebook post on Sunday:

"People are calling and asking if there’s anything they can do to help with the search and rescue of an 8-year-old Hurley student who is still missing in the Porcupine Mountain area. The Hurley School administration is in frequent communication with local authorities. The local police are also aware that we stand by ready with 2 buses of volunteers waiting to go help search. Many professional agencies from Wisconsin and Michigan have been deployed throughout the area, and we are being told to please stay away from the area so they can best do their job. However, if we need to send volunteers, we stand ready and thank all community members for reaching out to offer assistance."

MSP says they will have a team provide updates from the search to the media throughout the process.

