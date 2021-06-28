Police: Stolen Boy Scout trailers recovered

Walker Police are working with Grand Rapids Police and Ottawa County to find the owners of the stolen items.

Two Boy Scout trailers that were reported stolen in Walker have been recovered following a tip.

The trailers were located along with "large amounts of tools and construction equipment that didn't belong to the Boy Scouts," a release from Walker police said. Police believed some of the stolen items are linked to larcenies in the area.

Walker Police are working with Grand Rapids Police and Ottawa County to find the owners of the stolen items. Walker PD said a person of interest was identified in the trailer thefts.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Walker Police at 616-791-6788 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.